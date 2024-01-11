Private practice gastroenterologists earn big compared to employed counterparts 

Gastroenterologists working at physician-owned entities outearn their hospital and management service counterparts, according to Healthcare Appraisers' 2023 GI "Industry Outlook" report, published in September.

Here are four more notes:

1. Median compensation for gastroenterologists working at hospital-owned groups or MSOs increased 4% from 2018 to 2023, while the figure for physician-owned groups increased 15%.

2. Hospital-owned group compensation declined from 2018 to 2023 at both the 75th and 90th percentile.

3. Median compensation for all gastroenterologists increased 9% during that period.

4. The report noted that physicians take pay reductions during MSO transactions, and the increase in those transactions in the last five years could be driving the compensation decline.







