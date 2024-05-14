200+ best orthopedic ASCs: US News

U.S. News & World Report announced its first ratings of the best ambulatory surgery centers on May 14.

U.S. News & World Report partnered with CareJourney to rate nearly 5,000 surgery centers in four specialties including orthopedic and spine surgery, according to a news release. ASCs were tanked on objective, risk-adjusted measures of patient outcomes. Read more about the methodology here.

Here the 218 surgery centers are named the best for orthopedics and spine.

Alabama

Birmingham Surgery Center

Florence Surgery Center

Madison Surgery Center

Medplex Outpatient Surgery Center (Hoover)

Outpatient Services East (Birmingham)

Surgical Clinic Solutions (Vestavia HIlls)

The Surgery Center of Huntsville

Tuscaloosa Surgery Center

Alaska

Alpine Surgicenter (Anchorage)

Arizona

Banner Union Hills Surgery Center

Desert Pain Institute-ASC (Mesa)

Honorhealth Pain Management Center (Phoenix)

McDowell Ambulatory Surgery Center (Phoenix)

Northern Arizona Healthcare Orthopedic Surgery Center (Flagstaff)

OrthoArizona Scottsdale Surgery Center

Pain Institute of Southern Arizona (Tucson)

Physicians Surgery Center of Tempe

Queen Creek Surgical Center (Sun Tan Valley)

Surgery Center of Scottsdale-Gilbert

Surgery Center of Scottsdale-Glendale

Arkansas

Advanced Interventional Pain Surgery Center (Hot Springs)

Central Arkansas Surgery Center (Little Rock)

Interventional Surgery Institute of Little Rock

Pain Center-Jonesboro

Precision Surgical Center of Northwest Arkansas

California

Advanced Pain Management (Rancho Mirage)

Advanced Surgical Center of Beverly Hills

Center for Orthopedic Surgery (Van Nuys)

Chico Surgical Affiliates

Coastal Surgical Specialists (Pismo Beach)

Coast Surgery Center of South Bay (Torrance)

Doctors Outpatient Center for Surgery (Los Angeles)

El Dorado Surgery Center-Placerville

Encino Outpatient Surgery Center

Fort Sutter Surgery Center (Sacramento)

Galileo Surgery Center (San Luis Obispo)

Main Street Specialty Surgery Center (Orange)

Memorialcare Surgical Center at Saddleback-Laguna Woods

Mercy Surgery Center (Redding)

Newport Coast Surgery Center (Newport Beach)

Oasis Surgery Center (Palmdale)

Oceanview Pain Treatment Medical Center (Long Beach)

Plaza Surgical Medical Center (Monterey Park)

Precision Ambulatory Surgery Center-Beverly Hills

Premier Outpatient Surgery Center (San Bernardino)

Renaissance Surgery Center-Fresno

Risser Surgery Center (Pasadena)

Scripps Clinic Ambulatory Surgery Center-Rancho Bernardo (San Diego)

Scripps Encinitas Surgery Center

Sequoia Surgical Center (Walnut Creek)

Skyway Surgery Center-Chico

Spanish Hills Surgery Center (Camarillo)

Spine and Pain Treatment Medical Center of Santa Barbara (Fresno)

Spine and Pain Treatment Medical Center of Santa Maria

Spine and Sports Surgery Center (Campbell)

Stockton Surgery Center

Thousand Oaks Surgery Center

Colorado

Golden Ridge Surgery Center (Golden)

Peak One Surgery Center (Frisco)

Research Surgical Center (Colorado Springs)

Rose Ambulatory Surgery Center (Denver)

Connecticut

Hospital for Special Surgery (Stamford)

Stamford ASC

Delaware

Orthopaedic Specialists Surgi-Center (Newark)

Florida

Biospine (Tampa)

Biospine Orlando

Florida Orthopaedic Institute Surgery Center-Citrus Park (Tampa)

HSS Palm Beach Ambulatory Surgery Center (West Palm Beach)

Lakeland Surgical Center & Diagnostic Center

Merritt Island Surgery Center

Panama City Surgery Center

Park Center for Procedures (Fort Myers)

Premier Surgery Center of Sarasota

Sebastian River Surgery Center (Vero Beach)

Specialty Surgery Center of Florida (Ormond Beach)

Surgery Center of Port Charlotte

Surgery Center of Viera (Melbourne)

Surgical Specialists ASC (Fort Walton Beach)

Tallahassee Neurosurgery Pain Management

The Surgery Center at Jensen Beach

The Surgery Center at Pointe West-East Center (Bradenton)

The Surgery Center at Sacred Heart Medical Park (Destin)

TLC Surgery Center (Lady Lake)

Tradition Surgery Center (Port St. Lucie)

West Florida Medical Center Clinic (Pensacola)

Winter Haven Ambulatory Surgery Center

Georgia

Alliance Surgery Center at Augusta

AP Surgery Center (Augusta)

Athens Orthopedic Clinic Ambulatory Surgery Center

Athens Orthopedic Clinic Ambulatory Surgery Center-Loganville

Athens Spine Procedural Center (Athens)

Center for Spine Interventions-Douglasville

Emory Ambulatory Surgery Center at Dunwoody (Atlanta)

Evans Procedure Center

Gainesville Pain Surgery Center

Lakeview Surgery Center-Warner Robins

Lanier Interventional Pain Center (Gainesville)

North Columbus Surgery Center

Northwest Georgia Orthopaedic Surgery Center (Marietta)

Pain Consultants of Atlanta Interventional Spine at Macquarium

Pain & Spine Physicians Surgery Center (Alpharetta)

Peachtree Spine & Pain Physicians (Atlanta)

Resurgens Fayette Surgery Center (Fayetteville)

Resurgens Surgery Center (Atlanta)

Roswell Surgery Center

Samson Pain Center (Woodstock)

The Center for Spine Procedures (Marietta)

Idaho

Sandpoint Surgery Center

Illinois

DMG Surgical Center (Lombard)

Hart Road Pain and Spine Institute (Barrington)

Hinsdale Surgical Center

Indiana

Advanced Ambulatory Surgery Center-Evansville

Beltway Surgery Centers-Carmel

Center for Southside Surgery (Greenwood)

East Campus Surgery Center (Indianapolis)

Indiana Specialty Surgery Center (Bloomington)

Interventional Pain Management-La Porte

Interventional Pain Management-Valparaiso

Kokomo Ambulatory Surgery Center

Iowa

Orthopaedic Outpatient Surgery Center (West Des Moines)

Kansas

Salina Surgical Arts Center

Wichita Orthopaedic ASC

Louisiana

Day Surgery (Gray)

Orthopedic Surgery Center (Baton Rouge)

Maine

Spectrum Ambulatory Surgery Center (Portland)

Maryland

Arundel Ambulatory Surgery Center-Annapolis (Pasadena)

Capitol Surgical Center (Bethesda)

Clearway Surgery Center of Glen Burnie

Ellicott City Ambulatory Surgery Center

Hanover Parkway Surgery Center (Greenbelt)

Harborside Surgery Center (National Harbor)

Innovative Surgery Center-Havre DeGrace

Jessco Surgical Center (Berlin)

Leonardtown Surgery Center

Medstar Surgery Center at Timonium

National Spine and Pain Centers (White Plains)

Newbridge Surgery Center at Prince Frederick

Piccard Surgery Center (Rockville)

Ruxton Surgicenter (Townson)

Massachusetts

Cape Cod ASC (Sandwich)

New England Ambulatory Surgicenter (Cambridge)

Michigan

Dearborn Surgery Center

Minnesota

Landmark Surgery Center-Woodbury

Metropolitan Surgical Center (Maple Grove)

Summit Orthopedics (Eagan)

Vadnais Heights Surgery Center

Mississippi

Hattiesburg Clinic

Newsouth Neurospine Pain Center (Flowood)

Pain Consultants ASC (Pascagoula)

Total Pain Care (Meridian)

Missouri

Advanced Surgical Center of Sunset Hills (St. Louis)

Surgicenter of Kansas City

Nebraska

Faith Regional Surgery Center (Norfolk)

Kearney Pain Treatment Center (kearney)

NOC Surgery Center (Lincoln)

Nevada

DBA Innovative Procedural and Surgical Center (Las Vegas)

Quail Surgical and Pain Management Center (Reno)

Single Day Surgery Center (Las Vegas)

Specialty Surgicare of Las Vegas

New Hampshire

Centers for Pain Solutions (Nashua)

Minimally Invasive Surgery Center of New England (Bedford)

North Atlantic Surgical Suites (Salem)

New Jersey

Edison Surgery Center

Hudson Crossing Surgery Center (Fort Lee)

New York

Brooklyn Surgery Center

Capital Region Ambulatory Surgery Center (Albany)

Island Ambulatory Surgery Center (Brooklyn)

Lynbrook Surgery Center

Melville SC

Surgicare of Manhattan (New York City)

North Carolina

Surgical Center of Greensboro

Triangle Orthopaedics Surgery Center (Raleigh)

Ohio

Lorain Surgery Center

Ohio Orthopedic Surgery Center Institute-Columbus

Surgery Center at Corporate Way (Dayton)

Wooster Ambulatory Surgery Center

Oklahoma

Surgery Center of Enid

Tulsa Ambulatory Procedure Center

Union Pines Surgery Center (Tulsa)

Pennsylvania

Grandview Surgery Center (Camp Hill)

Pain Center of Wyoming Valley (Wilkes Barre)

Surgery Center of Allentown

The Physicians' Surgery Center Lancaster General

Valley Pain Center (Huntingdon Valley)

South Carolina

Blue Ridge Surgery Center (Seneca)

The Surgery Center at Edgewater (Fort Mill)

Tennessee

Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee Surgery Center (Franklin)

Chattanooga Pain Management Center (Hixson)

Middle Tennessee Ambulatory Surgery Center (Murfreesboro)

Parkwest Surgery Center-Knoxville

Saint Thomas Surgery Center-Midtown (Nashville)

Semmes Murphy Surgery Center (Memphis)

Summit Surgery Center-Hermitage

Texas

Abilene Spine & Joint Surgery Center

Abilene White Rock Surgery Center

Comfort Surgery Center of San Antonio

Houston Orthopedic & Spine Surgery Center (Katy)

Legent Interventional Pain Center Euless

Maplewood Ambulatory Surgery Center (Wichita Falls)

Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Pinecroft (The Woodlands)

Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Woodlands Parkway (The Woodlands)

Orthopaedic Surgery Center of San Antonio

Park Ambulatory Surgery Center (Plano)

Physicians Surgical Center of Ft. Worth (Fort Worth)

Precinct Ambulatory Surgery Center (Hurst)

Spicewood Surgery Center (Austin)

Spine Team Texas-Rockwall

Spine Team Texas Southlake Surgery Center

Texas Health Surgery Center Addison (Dallas)

Texas Orthopedics Surgery Center (Austin)

VIP Surgical Center-Conroe

Washington

Cascade Outpatient Spine Center (Bellingham)

Microsurgical Spine Center (Puyallup)

Proliance Surgeons-Lakewood

The Surgery Center at TCO (Kennewick)

West Virginia

Day Surgery Limited Liability (Charleston)

Wisconsin

Marshfield Medical Center Professional Services

Niagara Health Center

Orthopedic Surgery Center of Green Bay