200+ best orthopedic ASCs: US News

U.S. News & World Report announced its first ratings of the best ambulatory surgery centers on May 14.
U.S. News & World Report partnered with CareJourney to rate nearly 5,000 surgery centers in four specialties including orthopedic and spine surgery, according to a news release. ASCs were tanked on objective, risk-adjusted measures of patient outcomes. Read more about the methodology here.
Here the 218 surgery centers are named the best for orthopedics and spine.
Alabama
Birmingham Surgery Center
Florence Surgery Center
Madison Surgery Center
Medplex Outpatient Surgery Center (Hoover)
Outpatient Services East (Birmingham)
Surgical Clinic Solutions (Vestavia HIlls)
The Surgery Center of Huntsville
Tuscaloosa Surgery Center
Alaska
Alpine Surgicenter (Anchorage)
Arizona
Banner Union Hills Surgery Center
Desert Pain Institute-ASC (Mesa)
Honorhealth Pain Management Center (Phoenix)
McDowell Ambulatory Surgery Center (Phoenix)
Northern Arizona Healthcare Orthopedic Surgery Center (Flagstaff)
OrthoArizona Scottsdale Surgery Center
Pain Institute of Southern Arizona (Tucson)
Physicians Surgery Center of Tempe
Queen Creek Surgical Center (Sun Tan Valley)
Surgery Center of Scottsdale-Gilbert
Surgery Center of Scottsdale-Glendale
Arkansas
Advanced Interventional Pain Surgery Center (Hot Springs)
Central Arkansas Surgery Center (Little Rock)
Interventional Surgery Institute of Little Rock
Pain Center-Jonesboro
Precision Surgical Center of Northwest Arkansas
California
Advanced Pain Management (Rancho Mirage)
Advanced Surgical Center of Beverly Hills
Center for Orthopedic Surgery (Van Nuys)
Chico Surgical Affiliates
Coastal Surgical Specialists (Pismo Beach)
Coast Surgery Center of South Bay (Torrance)
Doctors Outpatient Center for Surgery (Los Angeles)
El Dorado Surgery Center-Placerville
Encino Outpatient Surgery Center
Fort Sutter Surgery Center (Sacramento)
Galileo Surgery Center (San Luis Obispo)
Main Street Specialty Surgery Center (Orange)
Memorialcare Surgical Center at Saddleback-Laguna Woods
Mercy Surgery Center (Redding)
Newport Coast Surgery Center (Newport Beach)
Oasis Surgery Center (Palmdale)
Oceanview Pain Treatment Medical Center (Long Beach)
Plaza Surgical Medical Center (Monterey Park)
Precision Ambulatory Surgery Center-Beverly Hills
Premier Outpatient Surgery Center (San Bernardino)
Renaissance Surgery Center-Fresno
Risser Surgery Center (Pasadena)
Scripps Clinic Ambulatory Surgery Center-Rancho Bernardo (San Diego)
Scripps Encinitas Surgery Center
Sequoia Surgical Center (Walnut Creek)
Skyway Surgery Center-Chico
Spanish Hills Surgery Center (Camarillo)
Spine and Pain Treatment Medical Center of Santa Barbara (Fresno)
Spine and Pain Treatment Medical Center of Santa Maria
Spine and Sports Surgery Center (Campbell)
Stockton Surgery Center
Thousand Oaks Surgery Center
Colorado
Golden Ridge Surgery Center (Golden)
Peak One Surgery Center (Frisco)
Research Surgical Center (Colorado Springs)
Rose Ambulatory Surgery Center (Denver)
Connecticut
Hospital for Special Surgery (Stamford)
Stamford ASC
Delaware
Orthopaedic Specialists Surgi-Center (Newark)
Florida
Biospine (Tampa)
Biospine Orlando
Florida Orthopaedic Institute Surgery Center-Citrus Park (Tampa)
HSS Palm Beach Ambulatory Surgery Center (West Palm Beach)
Lakeland Surgical Center & Diagnostic Center
Merritt Island Surgery Center
Panama City Surgery Center
Park Center for Procedures (Fort Myers)
Premier Surgery Center of Sarasota
Sebastian River Surgery Center (Vero Beach)
Specialty Surgery Center of Florida (Ormond Beach)
Surgery Center of Port Charlotte
Surgery Center of Viera (Melbourne)
Surgical Specialists ASC (Fort Walton Beach)
Tallahassee Neurosurgery Pain Management
The Surgery Center at Jensen Beach
The Surgery Center at Pointe West-East Center (Bradenton)
The Surgery Center at Sacred Heart Medical Park (Destin)
TLC Surgery Center (Lady Lake)
Tradition Surgery Center (Port St. Lucie)
West Florida Medical Center Clinic (Pensacola)
Winter Haven Ambulatory Surgery Center
Georgia
Alliance Surgery Center at Augusta
AP Surgery Center (Augusta)
Athens Orthopedic Clinic Ambulatory Surgery Center
Athens Orthopedic Clinic Ambulatory Surgery Center-Loganville
Athens Spine Procedural Center (Athens)
Center for Spine Interventions-Douglasville
Emory Ambulatory Surgery Center at Dunwoody (Atlanta)
Evans Procedure Center
Gainesville Pain Surgery Center
Lakeview Surgery Center-Warner Robins
Lanier Interventional Pain Center (Gainesville)
North Columbus Surgery Center
Northwest Georgia Orthopaedic Surgery Center (Marietta)
Pain Consultants of Atlanta Interventional Spine at Macquarium
Pain & Spine Physicians Surgery Center (Alpharetta)
Peachtree Spine & Pain Physicians (Atlanta)
Resurgens Fayette Surgery Center (Fayetteville)
Resurgens Surgery Center (Atlanta)
Roswell Surgery Center
Samson Pain Center (Woodstock)
The Center for Spine Procedures (Marietta)
Idaho
Sandpoint Surgery Center
Illinois
DMG Surgical Center (Lombard)
Hart Road Pain and Spine Institute (Barrington)
Hinsdale Surgical Center
Indiana
Advanced Ambulatory Surgery Center-Evansville
Beltway Surgery Centers-Carmel
Center for Southside Surgery (Greenwood)
East Campus Surgery Center (Indianapolis)
Indiana Specialty Surgery Center (Bloomington)
Interventional Pain Management-La Porte
Interventional Pain Management-Valparaiso
Kokomo Ambulatory Surgery Center
Iowa
Orthopaedic Outpatient Surgery Center (West Des Moines)
Kansas
Salina Surgical Arts Center
Wichita Orthopaedic ASC
Louisiana
Day Surgery (Gray)
Orthopedic Surgery Center (Baton Rouge)
Maine
Spectrum Ambulatory Surgery Center (Portland)
Maryland
Arundel Ambulatory Surgery Center-Annapolis (Pasadena)
Capitol Surgical Center (Bethesda)
Clearway Surgery Center of Glen Burnie
Ellicott City Ambulatory Surgery Center
Hanover Parkway Surgery Center (Greenbelt)
Harborside Surgery Center (National Harbor)
Innovative Surgery Center-Havre DeGrace
Jessco Surgical Center (Berlin)
Leonardtown Surgery Center
Medstar Surgery Center at Timonium
National Spine and Pain Centers (White Plains)
Newbridge Surgery Center at Prince Frederick
Piccard Surgery Center (Rockville)
Ruxton Surgicenter (Townson)
Massachusetts
Cape Cod ASC (Sandwich)
New England Ambulatory Surgicenter (Cambridge)
Michigan
Dearborn Surgery Center
Minnesota
Landmark Surgery Center-Woodbury
Metropolitan Surgical Center (Maple Grove)
Summit Orthopedics (Eagan)
Vadnais Heights Surgery Center
Mississippi
Hattiesburg Clinic
Newsouth Neurospine Pain Center (Flowood)
Pain Consultants ASC (Pascagoula)
Total Pain Care (Meridian)
Missouri
Advanced Surgical Center of Sunset Hills (St. Louis)
Surgicenter of Kansas City
Nebraska
Faith Regional Surgery Center (Norfolk)
Kearney Pain Treatment Center (kearney)
NOC Surgery Center (Lincoln)
Nevada
DBA Innovative Procedural and Surgical Center (Las Vegas)
Quail Surgical and Pain Management Center (Reno)
Single Day Surgery Center (Las Vegas)
Specialty Surgicare of Las Vegas
New Hampshire
Centers for Pain Solutions (Nashua)
Minimally Invasive Surgery Center of New England (Bedford)
North Atlantic Surgical Suites (Salem)
New Jersey
Edison Surgery Center
Hudson Crossing Surgery Center (Fort Lee)
New York
Brooklyn Surgery Center
Capital Region Ambulatory Surgery Center (Albany)
Island Ambulatory Surgery Center (Brooklyn)
Lynbrook Surgery Center
Melville SC
Surgicare of Manhattan (New York City)
North Carolina
Surgical Center of Greensboro
Triangle Orthopaedics Surgery Center (Raleigh)
Ohio
Lorain Surgery Center
Ohio Orthopedic Surgery Center Institute-Columbus
Surgery Center at Corporate Way (Dayton)
Wooster Ambulatory Surgery Center
Oklahoma
Surgery Center of Enid
Tulsa Ambulatory Procedure Center
Union Pines Surgery Center (Tulsa)
Pennsylvania
Grandview Surgery Center (Camp Hill)
Pain Center of Wyoming Valley (Wilkes Barre)
Surgery Center of Allentown
The Physicians' Surgery Center Lancaster General
Valley Pain Center (Huntingdon Valley)
South Carolina
Blue Ridge Surgery Center (Seneca)
The Surgery Center at Edgewater (Fort Mill)
Tennessee
Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee Surgery Center (Franklin)
Chattanooga Pain Management Center (Hixson)
Middle Tennessee Ambulatory Surgery Center (Murfreesboro)
Parkwest Surgery Center-Knoxville
Saint Thomas Surgery Center-Midtown (Nashville)
Semmes Murphy Surgery Center (Memphis)
Summit Surgery Center-Hermitage
Texas
Abilene Spine & Joint Surgery Center
Abilene White Rock Surgery Center
Comfort Surgery Center of San Antonio
Houston Orthopedic & Spine Surgery Center (Katy)
Legent Interventional Pain Center Euless
Maplewood Ambulatory Surgery Center (Wichita Falls)
Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Pinecroft (The Woodlands)
Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Woodlands Parkway (The Woodlands)
Orthopaedic Surgery Center of San Antonio
Park Ambulatory Surgery Center (Plano)
Physicians Surgical Center of Ft. Worth (Fort Worth)
Precinct Ambulatory Surgery Center (Hurst)
Spicewood Surgery Center (Austin)
Spine Team Texas-Rockwall
Spine Team Texas Southlake Surgery Center
Texas Health Surgery Center Addison (Dallas)
Texas Orthopedics Surgery Center (Austin)
VIP Surgical Center-Conroe
Washington
Cascade Outpatient Spine Center (Bellingham)
Microsurgical Spine Center (Puyallup)
Proliance Surgeons-Lakewood
The Surgery Center at TCO (Kennewick)
West Virginia
Day Surgery Limited Liability (Charleston)
Wisconsin
Marshfield Medical Center Professional Services
Niagara Health Center
Orthopedic Surgery Center of Green Bay