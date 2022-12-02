19 things to know about USPI going into 2023

Here are 19 things to know about Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International, the industry's largest ASC chain, going into 2023:

USPI executives revealed the company is behind on its year-long growth plan in an Oct. 20 third quarter earnings call from Tenet Healthcare, USPI's parent company. USPI’s surgical case volumes were 100 percent of 2019 levels and flat compared to the same quarter last year, not reaching executives' high expectations for the company's growth. In November 2021, Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare said it would acquire SurgCenter Development and its more than 90 ASCs for approximately $1.2 billion. Here's how the deal is unfolding, as of the third quarter. A federal judge ruled an antitrust suit, filed by former employees of Deerfield, Ill.-based SCA Health, can move forward against Tenet Healthcare, DaVita and UnitedHealth Group affiliates, Bloomberg Law reported Sept. 27. The ruling denied the defendants' motion to dismiss claims that, between 2010 and 2019, the defendants engaged in an antitrust conspiracy where employee compensation was reduced by agreeing not to solicit or hire each other's senior employees. The allegations involve SCA Health and United Surgical Partners International, which is now fully owned by Tenet. In a July 22 earnings call, USPI said it aims to have 575 to 600 ASCs by the end of 2025. Tenet has been bolstering its ASC business to drive revenue.The company has spent more than $2.5 billion in capital investment to scale USPI since December 2020 and expects to see 12 percent growth in 2022 after acquiring interest in about 160 ASCs in less than two years. St. Mary's ASC, a Henrico, Va.-based center and an affiliate of USPl, has become the first Virginia ASC to use a smart knee implant for total knee replacement. Durango, Colo.-based Centura Mercy Hospital partnered with USPI and local physicians to build a new surgery center. Tenet paid $406 million to acquire Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health's 5 percent equity position in USPI. USPI and San Francisco-based Dignity Health are opening a joint-venture ASC in Citrus Heights, Calif. The 15,648-square-foot center will have three operating rooms and three procedure rooms. GI Alliance and USPI formed a joint venture for two Texas endoscopy centers. The partnership includes GAB Endoscopy Center in San Antonio and South Plains Endoscopy Center in Lubbock. USPI now has more than 11,000 physicians, the most of any ASC chain. Last year, USPI's net operating revenue spiked 31 percent to $2.7 billion. A building housing Lady Lake, Fla.-based TLC Outpatient Surgery & Laser Center, a joint venture between physician members and USPI, was sold in January. Citrus Heights (Calif.) Ambulatory Surgery Center, a USPI affiliate, opened in April. USPI paid $1.1 billion to acquire Towson, Md.-based SurgCenter Development, adding 85 ASCs to its network. USPI partnered with Owings Mills, Md.-based United Urology Group, adding 22 ASCs and more than 140 physicians to its network. USPI and a group of physician investors are building a 52,000-square-foot medical office in Schertz, Texas, including a 12,000-square-foot ASC, expected to be completed by mid-2023. USPI's parent company, Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, is planning a 54-bed medical and surgical center in Port St. Lucie, Fla., that will provide orthopedic, spine, robotic, general surgery and advanced cardiac care services. The site will also include two medical office towers. Gary Richberg, MSN, RN, administrator of USPI, was reelected to the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association's board as treasurer. Advanced Surgery Center of Sarasota (Fla.), a USPI affiliate, launched a robotic surgery program June 1.