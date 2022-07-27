Tenet pays Baylor $406M to own 100% of USPI

Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare now owns 100 percent of United Surgical Partners International's voting shares, CEO Saum Sutaria, MD, said during a July 22 earnings call, according to Seeking Alpha.

Four notes:

1. Tenet paid $406 million to acquire Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health's equity position in USPI at the end of the second quarter. The transaction does not affect Tenet's 20-plus year collaboration with the health system in the Dallas Fort Worth market, Dr. Sutaria said.

2. The acquisition gives Tenet full ownership of USPI, which runs 410 ASCs and 24 surgical hospitals in 34 states, according to its website.

3 The ASC market is expected to be Tenet's primary growth driver in the coming years. Dr. Sutaria said Tenet has about a 7 percent share of the ASC market.

4. Tenet expects to have 575 to 600 ASCs by the end of 2025, Dr. Sutaria said.





