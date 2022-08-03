Virginia ASC becomes 1st in the state to perform smart knee implant

St. Mary's ASC, a Henrico, Va.-based center and an affiliate of United Surgical Partners International, has become the first Virginia ASC to use a smart knee implant for total knee replacement.

Matthew Dobzyniak, MD, performed the surgery in July, according to an Aug. 1 press release.

"This is an important new advancement that we believe will enhance post-surgical care for our patients following total knee arthroplasty procedures," Shane Stanford, MSN, RN, administrator at St. Mary's ASC, said in the release.

Smart knee implants are meant to improve recovery, provide more range of motion and fast-track physical therapy. They offer implantable sensors that measure walking speed, range of motion, step count and other metrics.