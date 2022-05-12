ASCA introduces new board officers, members

The Ambulatory Surgery Center Association's board of directors recently appointed new board officers and members.

The association's outgoing president, Michael Patterson, MSN, will remain on the board as immediate past president, according to a May 2 news release.

Members of the association reelected four incumbent members of the ASCA's board of directors and one new member who previously served on the board.

Here are the officers and their roles:

President: Amanda Hawkins, BSN, RN. Administrator of the Surgery Center of Charleston (S.C.).

Vice President: Joleen Harrison, RN. Director of nursing at Castle Rock (Colo.) Surgicenter.

Secretary: Tyler Marks, MD. Orthopedic Surgeon at SOG Surgery Center (Tupelo, Miss.).

Treasurer: Gary Richberg, MSN, RN. Administrator of United Surgical Partners International (Dallas).

Ms. Hawkins is one of the incumbents; here are the other three:

Marie Edler. Chief strategy officer at Surgical Care Affiliates (Deerfield, Ill.).

Gregg Miller, MD. Vice president of operations at Fresenius Medical Care (Malvern, Pa.).

Dave Weinstein, MD. Consultant at the Surgical Center of the Rockies (Colorado Springs, Colo.).

The new member is Mark Wainner, who is senior director of ASC acquisition and development at Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems.

All board members' terms started at the end of the ASCA 2022 Conference & Expo, which took place April 27-30.