Florida USPI affiliate launches robotic surgery program 

Advanced Surgery Center of Sarasota (Fla.), an affiliate of United Surgical Partners International, has launched a robotic-assisted surgery program, the center said June 1.

In May, the center performed its first procedure using Stryker's Mako SmartRobotics. The robot combines 3D, CT-based planning, AccuStop haptic technology and data analytics for patients with total knee, total hip and partial knee replacements.

The ASC, which has physician owners and investors, offers neurosurgery, orthopedics, pain management, podiatry and spine procedures.