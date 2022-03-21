USPI in the 1st quarter of 2022: 10 key facts

Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International, part of Tenet Healthcare, is the largest ASC chain in the country with more than 440 surgery centers.

Here are 10 key facts from the company in the first quarter of 2022:

1. USPI now has more than 11,000 physicians, the most of any ASC chain, the company revealed in its fourth-quarter earnings call Feb. 8, as transcribed by Seeking Alpha. Last year, USPI's net operating revenue spiked 31 percent to $2.7 billion

2. The company paid $1.1 billion to acquire Towson, Md.-based SurgCenter Development, adding 85 ASCs to its network, and spent $78 million to acquire the ownership of eight Compass Surgical Partners ASCs last year, according to the earnings call.

3. The company landed 12 ASCs on Newsweek and global research firm Statista's list of America's best ASCs. Here are the 12 ASCs.

4. USPI and San Francisco-based Dignity Health are opening a joint-venture ASC in Citrus Heights, Calif. The 15,648-square-foot center will have three operating rooms and three procedure rooms.

5. GI Alliance and USPI formed a joint venture for two Texas endoscopy centers. The partnership includes GAB Endoscopy Center in San Antonio and South Plains Endoscopy Center in Lubbock.

6. The company expects 2022 net operating revenue to rise to $3.2 billion or $3.3 billion, with surgical cases increasing 3 percent to 4 percent year over year.

"Our strong results for the year were driven by high patient acuity, a favorable payer mix, as well as very effective cost control," according to Daniel Cancelmi, executive vice president and CFO of Tenet Healthcare.

7. This year, the company said it plans to allocate more capital to grow its ASC business and expand hospital growth opportunities, including higher-acuity service offerings.

8. USPI aims to add more than 160 ASCs to its portfolio in the next three years, Saum Sutaria, Tenet CEO, said during a J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Jan. 11. USPI aims to acquire 77 to 90 ASCs through 2025, develop 30 to 40 new centers in partnership with SurgCenter Development, and develop another 32 ASCs with physicians.

9. The company has more than 20,000 employees.

10. USPI serves 1.5 million patients annually.