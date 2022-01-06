USPI joint-venture ASC building sold

Chicago-based Stage Equity Partners sold the TLC Medical Arts Building in Lady Lake, Fla., which houses an ASC.

Jones Lang LaSalle Capital Markets said Jan. 5 that it facilitated the sale of the 28,712-square-foot medical office building to Chicago-based Remedy Medical Properties. The ASC, TLC Outpatient Surgery & Laser Center, is a joint venture between physician members and United Surgical Partners International, a Tenet subsidiary.

"Medical office buildings anchored by surgery centers continue to demand a premium in the marketplace," JLL senior managing director Evan Kovac said.

TLC Outpatient Surgery & Laser Center features three operating rooms and two procedure rooms offering services in ENT, spine, urology, plastic surgery and podiatry.