14 new joint-venture ASC updates

Here are 14 joint-venture ASC deals Becker's has reported since Oct. 18:

Woodlake Medical Building, a 42,467-square-foot medical office building in Woodbury, Minn., has been acquired by Davis Healthcare Real Estate for $18 million.



CIT, a division of First Citizens Bank, provided $27.8 million for the joint venture acquisition of a medical office building portfolio with properties in Wichita, Kan.



Lansing, Mich.-based Sparrow Health System and Ann Arbor-based Michigan Medicine partnered to expand care for state residents. As part of the partnership, the university will invest $800 million into the expansion of Sparrow's ASC and neonatal care unit.



A joint venture between AEW Capital Management and Flagship Healthcare Trust has acquired eight ASCs across seven states.



Three surgery center LLCs submitted a certificate-of-need application for a $28.3 million ASC in Pinehurst, N.C.



Gainesville, Fla.-based UF Health and Jacksonville-based Jax Spine and Pain Centers opened a $25 million multispecialty surgery center in Jacksonville.



Honolulu-based the Queen's Medical Center plans to open an ASC at its West Oahu, Hawaii, location.



Joint-venture partners Vancouver (Wash.) Clinic and healthcare real estate developer PMB opened a new $75 million facility with an ASC in Vancouver.



St. Tammany Health began work on a $75 million outpatient surgery expansion in Covington, La.



Cleveland-based University Hospitals broke ground on a health campus in Amherst, Ohio, that will include a two-story medical office building and an orthopedic-focused ASC.



Atlas Healthcare Partners and Banner Health have partnered in the acquisition of two Arizona ASCs in Scottsdale and Tucson.



Livonia-based Trinity Health Michigan and U-M Health in Ann Arbor, Mich., are forming a joint venture to bring pediatric care to Trinity Health Oakland hospital in Pontiac.



Atlas Healthcare Partners has joined with cardiovascular organizational improvement company MedAxiom to form a joint venture, MedAtlas.



Ascension Seton Health Center Georgetown (Texas) has broken ground on a 60,000-square-foot building that will house a 19,664-square-foot surgery center.