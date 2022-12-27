ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

14 new joint-venture ASC updates

Hayley DeSilva -  

Here are 14 joint-venture ASC deals Becker's has reported since Oct. 18:

  1. Woodlake Medical Building, a 42,467-square-foot medical office building in Woodbury, Minn., has been acquired by Davis Healthcare Real Estate for $18 million.

  2. CIT, a division of First Citizens Bank, provided $27.8 million for the joint venture acquisition of a medical office building portfolio with properties in Wichita, Kan.

  3. Lansing, Mich.-based Sparrow Health System and Ann Arbor-based Michigan Medicine partnered to expand care for state residents. As part of the partnership, the university will invest $800 million into the expansion of Sparrow's ASC and neonatal care unit.

  4. A joint venture between AEW Capital Management and Flagship Healthcare Trust has acquired eight ASCs across seven states.

  5. Three surgery center LLCs submitted a certificate-of-need application for a $28.3 million ASC in Pinehurst, N.C. 

  6. Gainesville, Fla.-based UF Health and Jacksonville-based Jax Spine and Pain Centers opened a $25 million multispecialty surgery center in Jacksonville. 

  7. Honolulu-based the Queen's Medical Center plans to open an ASC at its West Oahu, Hawaii, location.

  8. Joint-venture partners Vancouver (Wash.) Clinic and healthcare real estate developer PMB opened a new $75 million facility with an ASC in Vancouver.

  9. St. Tammany Health began work on a $75 million outpatient surgery expansion in Covington, La.

  10. Cleveland-based University Hospitals broke ground on a health campus in Amherst, Ohio, that will include a two-story medical office building and an orthopedic-focused ASC.

  11. Atlas Healthcare Partners and Banner Health have partnered in the acquisition of two Arizona ASCs in Scottsdale and Tucson.

  12. Livonia-based Trinity Health Michigan and U-M Health in Ann Arbor, Mich., are forming a joint venture to bring pediatric care to Trinity Health Oakland hospital in Pontiac.

  13. Atlas Healthcare Partners has joined with cardiovascular organizational improvement company MedAxiom to form a joint venture, MedAtlas.

  14. Ascension Seton Health Center Georgetown (Texas) has broken ground on a 60,000-square-foot building that will house a 19,664-square-foot surgery center.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast