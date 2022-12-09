Minnesota medical office building with ASC acquired for $18M

Woodlake Medical Building, a 42,467-square-foot medical office building in Woodbury, Minn., has been acquired by Davis Healthcare Real Estate for $18 million, according to a Dec. 9 report from Commercial Property Executive.

Woodlake is fully leased to three tenants — Woodlake Surgery Center, St. Paul Eye Clinic and Midwest ENT — which have all signed a lease extension for 15 years.

This is Davis Healthcare's 13th acquisition since its establishment two years ago. It now owns approximately $230 million in medical office buildings.