Here are three updates on medical office building activity in Florida that Becker's has reported on since April 16:

1. AdventHealth Daytona Beach (Fla.) is preparing for a $220 million medical office building expansion.

2. Ascension Sacred Heart proposed a new medical office building in Pensacola, Fla., near its Perdido Key clinic.

3. Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health plans to open a $38 million medical office building, Baptist Nassau Crossing Medical Campus, in Yulee, Fla.