Banner Health, Atlas Healthcare Partners acquire 2 Arizona ASCs

Atlas Healthcare Partners and Banner Health have partnered in the acquisition of two Arizona ASCs in Scottsdale and Tucson.

This brings Atlas Healthcare Partners to 27 ASCs, defending its title as the fastest-growing company in the ASC industry.

Scottsdale-based acquisition Banner Surgery Center features two operating rooms and provides pain management and spine services with two physician investors.

Tucson-based acquisition Banner Cardiovascular Center was converted from a laboratory to an ASC that focuses on vascular and endovascular surgery.

"Over the last nearly four years we have created an integrated partnership with Banner focused on creating a great experience for physicians and patients," Aric Burke, CEO of Atlas, said in an Oct. 12 press release. "These additional ASCs to the network are a critical part of the Banner/Atlas growth strategy. By continuing to expand service lines such as pain and spine, and cardiovascular we are providing outstanding customer service to physicians in a place where they can better care for patients."