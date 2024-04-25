Illinois hospital buys majority stake in Effingham ASC

Sarah Bush Lincoln Medical Center in Mattoon, Ill., bought membership shares from USPI and is the majority owner of Effingham (Ill.) Ambulatory Surgery Center, according to an April 24 Facebook post.

The building that Effingham ASC is housed in was also purchased, the hospital said. The sale went into effect April 1. SBL was a partial owner of the ASC since November 2018, and now it has 72% ownership.

Other owners of the ASC include 12 physicians and an oral surgeon.

The post didn't disclose the cost of the transaction.