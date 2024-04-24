University of Iowa seeks approval to lease 25,000-square-foot medical office building

The University of Iowa has earned approval from its board of regents to lease a 24,450-square-foot medical office building in Urbandale, Iowa, according to an April 24 report from The Daily Iowan.

The building will be leased for $14.50 per square foot and will house other UI Health Care clinics in the area. The building currently has 32 exam rooms, five procedure rooms, an X-ray machine and office space.

The 15-year lease agreement will offer two five-year renewal options as well.

The system also sought approval to sell a 39,341-square-foot building in Kanola, Iowa, to Washington (Iowa) Clinics and Hospitals.