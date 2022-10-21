2 Michigan hospitals form joint venture, build pediatric ASC

Livonia-based Trinity Health Michigan and U-M Health in Ann Arbor, Mich., are forming a joint venture to bring pediatric care to Trinity Health Oakland hospital in Pontiac, Michigan Medicine Headlines reported Oct. 21.

The joint venture allows the hospitals to expand access to pediatric care from Ann Arbor-based C.S. Mott Children's Hospital to patients in the Metro Detroit area, according to the report.

As a result of the partnership, Mott pediatric urology and orthopedic clinics will open in November, and a pediatric ASC will open in January 2023.

The joint venture is expected to be formalized in November.