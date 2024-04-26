5 anesthesiologists in the headlines 

Here are five anesthesiologists making headlines in the last month:

1. Anesthesiologist Ellis Richard Clark, MD, filed a lawsuit against Optum-affiliated Salem (Ore.) Surgery Center, which operates under the name Northbank Surgical Center, for allegedly firing him in retaliation for complaining about unsafe anesthesia practices.

2. Raynaldo Ortiz Jr., MD, a former anesthesiologist at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, has been found guilty on 10 counts of tampering with IV bags and the adulteration of drugs.

3. Mark Young, MD, an anesthesiologist who owned and operated a Glenwood Springs-based ketamine clinic, was arrested for alleged unlawful sexual contact.

4. Spokane, Wash.-based anesthesiologist Michael Ferries, MD, agreed to take ethics training following allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse of a patient.

5. Anesthesiologist John Johnson, MD, 62, entered into an agreement to defraud health insurers for fraudulently billing for urine drug tests.