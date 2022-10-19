Atlas Healthcare Partners joins with MedAxiom for cardiovascular-focused ASCs

Atlas Healthcare Partners has joined with cardiovascular organizational improvement company MedAxiom to form a joint venture, MedAtlas.

MedAtlas is a cardiovascular-focused ASC company that will expand patient-centered heart care in ASCs.

"MedAtlas will provide a better experience for physicians and patients through strategic alignments, including bridging the gap between health systems and physicians," Jerry Blackwell, MD, MedAxiom's president and CEO, said in an Oct. 18 press release. "The combination of Atlas' expertise in ASC development and management, and MedAxiom's deep insights into cardiovascular care delivery, ensures high-quality clinical and patient outcomes."