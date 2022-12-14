ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

Kansas medical office building sold in $27.8M portfolio acquisition

A medical office building portfolio with properties in Wichita, Kan., was acquired by Kayne Anderson Real Estate and Remedy Medical Properties for $27.8 million.

The portfolio includes Kansas Spine & Specialty Hospital and Abay Medical Plaza, according to a Dec. 14 news release from CIT, a division of First Citizens Bank. Abay Medical Plaza is leased to four tenants, including Abay Neuroscience Center and the Pain Center at Kansas Spine & Specialty Hospital.

CIT provided the money for the joint venture sale.

