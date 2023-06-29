14 ophthalmology updates in June

From management service company acquisitions to new executive appointments, here are 14 ophthalmology updates Becker's has reported from the month of June:

1. Ophthalmology management services organization EyeCare Partners launched a yearlong ophthalmology fellowship program that will provide training to residency graduates.

2. Ophthalmology procedures are beginning to shift out of ASCs in favor of office-based surgery centers, according to a new study from iOR Partners.

3. The American Academy of Ophthalmology expressed to Congress frustration over current prior authorization mandates from insurers, including Aetna and Humana, that are delaying cataract surgeries for patients.

4. Unifeye Vision Partners expanded in the Midwest through the acquisition of 11 clinics and one ASC owned by Chaska, Minn.-based Southwest Eye Care and Fargo-based Eye Consultants of North Dakota.

5. Boston-based Mass Eye and Ear appointed CarolAnn Williams as its next president, effective July 1. Ms. Williams had been serving as interim president of Mass Eye and Ear since December.

6. Newsweek named the 30 best optometrists and ophthalmologists in America for 2023.

7. Los Angeles-based ophthalmologist David Aizuss, MD, was elected as secretary of the American Medical Association board of trustees.

8. A 40,000-square-foot medical office building in Danbury, Conn., leased by an affiliate of Connecticut Eye Consultants sold for $15 million.

9. Greenfield, Mass.-based Pioneer Valley Ophthalmic Consultants filed a notice of data breach with the Vermont attorney general following a data security incident at third-party vendor Alta Medical Management that impacted its patient's personal data.

10. EyeSouth Partners partnered with Carolina Cataract & Laser Center and Eyecare Physicians & Surgeons, which both serve the Charleston, S.C., area.

11. The Texas Medical Board suspended the license of ophthalmologist David Stager, MD, following a report of domestic violence.

12. Ophthalmic technology company Eyenovia expanded its U.S. manufacturing facilities, opening centers in Redwood City, Calif., and Reno, Nev.

13. Unifeye Vision Partners partnered with its 17th practice in California — Sierra Eye Group in Visalia, Calif.

14. Clinical stage ophthalmology pharmaceutical company OcuTerra named Bill Steinkrauss as its new CFO.