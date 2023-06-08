Texas medical board suspends ophthalmologist license following arrest

Less than a year after the Texas Medical Board withdrew a disciplinary order against ophthalmologist David Stager, MD, they were forced to suspend his medical license, according to a June 5 report from D Magazine.

On June 2, the board suspended Dr. Stager's license following a May arrest for domestic violence in which the physician was reportedly under the influence. The board said they believe "Dr. Stager's practice of medicine would be a threat to public welfare," according to the report.

In 2018, Dr. Stager faced disciplinary action after being involved in a domestic dispute while in an impaired state. The disciplinary matter said he had to refrain from drinking alcohol or using dangerous drugs or controlled substances.

He was also required to participate in the Texas Medical Board's drug testing program and submit to drug and alcohol screenings. If he did not comply, the board threatened to suspend his license.

He was also required to undergo a psychiatric evaluation, be monitored by a work site monitor for a year and participate in Alcoholics Anonymous 10 times a month.

In August 2022, after three years and nine months, the order was terminated due to Dr. Stager's compliance. Now, 10 months later, his medical license has been suspended pending further action, according to the report.

Dr. Stager has an office in Plano, Texas, and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and Children's Medical Center Dallas. He practices pediatric ophthalmology.