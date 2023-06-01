OcuTerra taps new CFO

OcuTerra, a clinical stage ophthalmology pharmaceutical company, has named Bill Steinkrauss as its new CFO.

Mr. Steinkrauss is the founder of OWL CFO Consulting, a consulting firm providing part-time CFO services to companies in the biotechnology industry. He previously served as CFO and chief administrative officer of Curis, a publicly traded biotechnology company.

In his new role, Mr. Steinkrauss will lead financial strategy and operations as OcuTerra advances its lead asset for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy, OTT166.