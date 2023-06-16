The 30 best ophthalmologists in America for 2023

Statista and Newsweek have partnered to name the 200 best ophthalmologists in the U.S.

Physicians from the 20 U.S. states with the highest populations were eligible for the ranking, which considered an ophthalmologist's perceived reputation, certification score and a quality assessment. Read more about the list methodology here.

The top 30 ophthalmologists in the U.S.:

1. Eric Donnenfeld, MD (Garden City, N.Y.)

2. Uday Devgan, MD (Los Angeles)

3. David Chang, MD (Los Altos, Calif.)

4. Carol Shields, MD (Philadelphia)

5. Douglas Donald Koch, MD (Houston)

6. Francis Price, MD (Indianapolis)

7. Terry Kim, MD (Durham, N.C.)

8. Nicole Fram, MD (Los Angeles)

9. Anthony John Aldave, MD (Los Angeles)

10. Audina Berrocal, MD (Miami)

11. Christopher Rapuano, MD (Philadelphia)

12. Jeffrey Heier, MD (Boston)

13. David Boyer, MD (Los Angeles)

14. Andrew Lee, MD (Houston)

15. Lawrence Yannuzzi, MD (New York City)

16. Timothy McGarity, MD (Columbia, Mo.)

17. Marshall Bowes Hamill, MD (Houston)

18. Leon Herndon Jr., MD (Morrisville, N.C.)

19. Kevin Miller, MD (Los Angeles)

20. Navin Tekwani, MD (St. Louis)

21. Daniel Martin, MD (Cleveland)

22. James Gordon, MD (Harrison, N.Y.)

23. Jeffrey Martin, MD (Smithtown, N.Y.)

24. Harry Flynn Jr., MD (Miami)

25. Laura Periman, MD (Seattle)

26. David Goldman, MD (Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.)

27. Robert Osher, MD (Blue Ash, Ohio)

28. Richard Mackool, MD (Astoria, N.Y.)

29. William Trattler, MD (Miami)

30. Carl Regillo, MD (Cherry Hill, N.J.)