The 30 best optometrists in the US for 2023

Statista and Newsweek have partnered to name the 200 best optometrists in the U.S.

Providers from the 20 U.S. states with the highest populations were eligible for the ranking, which considered an optometrist's perceived reputation, certification score and a quality assessment. Read more about the list methodology here.

The top 30 optometrists in the U.S.:

1. Joseph Sowka, OD (Venice, Fla.)

2. Viola Kanevsky, OD (New York City)

3. Alan Glazier, OD (Rockville, Md.)

4. Paul Ajamian, OD (Atlanta)

5. Hardeep Kataria, OD (Porter Ranch, Calif.)

6. Marc Bloomenstein, OD (Scottsdale, Ariz.)

7. Shannon Steinhauser, OD (Phoenix)

8. Richard Madonna, OD (New York City)

9. Talin Amadian, OD (Encino, Calif.)

10. Anne Mika Moy, OD (Berkeley, Calif.)

11. Andrew Gurwood, OD (Philadelphia)

12. Jerome Sherman, OD (New York City)

13. Oliver Lou, OD (Cedar Park, Texas)

14. Jamie Kuzniar, OD (Rochester Hills, Minn.)

15. Kambiz Silani, OD (Beverly Hills, Calif.)

16. April Jasper, OD (West Palm Beach, Fla.)

17. Laurie Sorrenson, OD (Cedar Park, Texas)

18. Randall Thomas, OD (Concord, N.C.)

19. Mark Dunbar, OD (Miami)

20. Aaron Neufeld, OD (Los Altos, Calif.)

21. Carlo Pelino, OD (Philadelphia)

22. Reagan Ratcliff (Friendswood, Texas)

23. Thanh Mai, OD (Costa Mesa, Calif.)

24. David Geffen, OD (San Diego)

25. Mina Sehizadeh, OD (Boston)

26. N. Ron Melton, OD (Charlotte, N.C.)

27. Jill Autry, OD (Bellaire, Texas)

28. Marina Su, OD (New York City)

29. Hannah Yecheskel, OD (Rockville, Md.)

30. Phillip Brunson, OD (Houston)