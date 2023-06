Ophthalmologist David Aizuss, MD, was elected as secretary of the American Medical Association board of trustees.

Dr. Aizuss is a practicing ophthalmologist in Los Angeles. He was originally elected to the board of trustees in 2020 and is a past president of the California Medical Association, according to a June 14 news release from the CMA.

In the role, he hopes to continue the advancement of health equity and Medicare reform, the release said.