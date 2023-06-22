Unifeye Vision Partners expands in Midwest with 11 clinics, 1 ASC

Claire Wallace -  

Unifeye Vision Partners has partnered with Chaska, Minn.-based Southwest Eye Care and Fargo-based Eye Consultants of North Dakota, solidifying its seventh and eighth partnerships in the Midwest. 

Nine new practices have joined UVP within the last eight months, according to a June 22 press release. Through the two new partnerships, UVP is adding 11 clinics and one ASC. 

Southwest Eye has a team of one ophthalmologist and 10 optometrists. It has 10 clinic locations and an ASC that focuses on cataract surgery and glaucoma treatment. 

Eye Consultants has three ophthalmologists and three optometrists on staff. 

