Pioneer Valley Ophthalmic Consultants patients' data compromised by 2 breaches

Greenfield, Mass.-based Pioneer Valley Ophthalmic Consultants has filed a notice of data breach with the Vermont attorney general following a data security incident at third-party vendor Alta Medical Management, according to a June 12 update written by the Console and Associates law firm posted on JDSupra.

The breach at Alta resulted in confidential patient information from Pioneer patients being compromised, including consumer names, addresses, email addresses, Social Security numbers, payment card information and medical records.

Pioneer, which learned of the breach March 3, has notified all patients whose information may have been affected.

Alta suffered the first breach Nov. 13, 2021, and the second on Nov. 15, 2021. The first incident involved a party gaining access to Alta's billing servers and the second involved access to an online patient portal.