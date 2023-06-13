EyeSouth Partners affiliates with 2 South Carolina practices

EyeSouth Partners affiliated with Carolina Cataract & Laser Center and Eyecare Physicians & Surgeons, which both serve the Charleston, S.C., area.

Carolina Cataract & Laser Center and Eyecare Physicians & Surgeons are the management services organization's first and second practices in the state respectively, according to a June 13 news release from EyeSouth Partners.

EyeSouth Partners is backed by private equity firm Olympus Partners. The MSO consists of 37 practices, more than 295 physicians and more than 170 locations including 19 surgery centers. EyeSouth Partners has a presence in Georgia, Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Tennessee, Ohio, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Alabama, Illinois, North Carolina and South Carolina.