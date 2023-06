Unifeye Vision Partners partnered with Sierra Eye Group in Visalia, Calif.

This is the management service organization's 17th practice in California, according to a June 5 news release from Unifeye Vision Partners.

Sierra Eye Group has four providers and an ASC. It is led by ophthalmologists Steven Cantrell, MD, and Matthew Kirkman, MD.

Unifeye Vision Partners supports 123 providers, 44 clinic locations and 13 ASCs. The MSO is backed by private equity firm Waud Capital Partners.