 $3B for the most expensive ASC projects in 2022 

Here are 10 of the most expensive ASC projects in 2022, totaling more than $3 billion:

1. Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger Health Systems plans to develop a $180 million hospital, orthopedic ASC, assisted living facility, welcome center and parking garage.

2. The University of California Board of Regents approved a $579 million ASC at UC Davis Health's Sacramento campus.

3. Northside Hospital Gwinnett in Lawrenceville, Ga., is expanding its ambulatory surgery offerings with a $400 million patient tower and medical office building.

4. Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine plans to build a 120,000-square-foot, $100 million outpatient facility on the city's South Side.

5. Cleveland Clinic broke ground on a $177 million expansion with an ophthalmology ASC.

6. University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center is converting a former Sears building within a mall to an orthopedic healthcare campus with an ASC. The 350,000-square-foot, $271 million facility is slated to open in 2023.

7. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital bought an office complex in White Plains, N.Y., for $83.5 million that it plans to redevelop into a multispecialty outpatient campus.

8. Mission Viejo, Calif.-based Providence Mission Hospital is building a multispecialty ASC as part of a $712 million expansion project.

9. University Medical Center of El Paso (Texas) is proposing a $345.7 million expansion project that would create a new ASC and increase capacity at its medical center, children's hospital and cancer institute.

10. The University of Illinois Chicago cut the ribbon on a $194 million project that features an ASC.