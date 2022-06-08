Georgia hospital expands ambulatory surgery offerings with $400M project

Northside Hospital Gwinnett in Lawrenceville, Ga., is expanding its ambulatory surgery offerings with a $400 million patient tower and medical office building, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported June 8.

The 10-story patient tower will add 132 new patient beds, expanding the capacity from 388 to 520. It will also feature a new patient entry lobby and outpatient waiting area.

The five-story, 143,828-square-foot medical office building will house outpatient imaging, ambulatory surgery and several physician practices.

The project is expected to be complete by 2025 and create approximately 5,000 jobs.