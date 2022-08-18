Texas hospital proposes new ASC as part of $345.7M expansion

University Medical Center of El Paso is proposing a $345.7 million expansion project that would create a new ASC and increase capacity at its medical center, children's hospital and cancer institute, the El Paso Times reported Aug. 17.

The sum includes $176 million to expand capacity at the University Medical Center of El Paso and build an ASC, the report said. The hospital said it needs nine more operating rooms, six of which would be part of the ASC.

The proposal will be put to a vote Sept. 12, the report said.