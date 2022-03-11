NewYork-Presbyterian to repurpose $83.5M property into outpatient campus

NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital has bought an office complex in White Plains, N.Y., for $83.5 million that it plans to redevelop into a multispecialty outpatient campus, Westchester & Fairfield County Business Journals reported March 8.

The 373,000-square-foot complex comprises two buildings and formerly belonged to WestPark Associates NY, an affiliate of real estate firm Onyx Equities.

NewYork-Presbyterian plans to offer a range of outpatient services at the complex, including women's health, cancer care and neuroscience, according to the report. Imaging, endoscopy suites, exam and diagnostic rooms, and ambulatory procedure rooms are planned for the site.

"We understand the importance of having high-quality, comprehensive healthcare services available close to where you live and work," said Steven Corwin, MD, president and CEO of NewYork-Presbyterian.

The transaction was completed March 1.