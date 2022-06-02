Northwestern plans $100M outpatient center in Chicago

Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine plans to build a 120,000-square-foot outpatient facility on the city's South Side, according to a June 2 Chicago Tribune report.

The health system is injecting more than $100 million into the project, which will be developed in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

If approved by the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board, the project could begin construction in summer 2023 and open in summer 2025, according to the report.

Primary, urgent and specialty care will be provided in addition to pharmacy services, lab tests, chemotherapy and initiatives to promote community health.

The outpatient facility is expected to see more than 50,000 patients a year, the report said.