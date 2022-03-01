32 new ASCs in February 

Becker's ASC Review has reported on 32 new ASCs since Feb. 1:

1. Lincoln-based Nebraska Neurosurgery Group plans to complete its new offices and ASC this summer.

2. Lincoln-basedn Nebraska Pain Institute is opening a 40,000-square-foot, two-story building housing an ASC on the first floor around Labor Day.

3. Blacksburg, Va.-based LewisGale Hospital Montgomery broke ground on a $15.9 million surgery center project.

4. Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser, Universal Health Services, George Washington University and Children's National Hospital broke ground on a medical center with an ambulatory pavilion.

5. Mayo Clinic is building a hospital connected to a cancer and surgery center in La Crosse, Wis.

6. Mesa, Ariz.-based Surgery Center Services of America has plans to open six ASCs in the next year.

7. The Urological Institute of Maryland completed the construction of an ASC in Timonium, Md.

8. Bellin Health is moving forward with plans to build an ASC in Ashwaubenon, Wis.

9. Construction of Portsmouth, N.H.-based New England Center for Orthopaedic Surgery has been completed.

10. St. George, Utah-based Vista Healthcare built a new ASC in Vineyard, Utah.

11. Cincinnati-based Best Surgery and Therapies held a grand opening for its orthopedic ASC.

12. Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Apricus Health plans to add four ASCs in the state this year.

13. Newington, N.H.-based Coastal Surgical Center has opened.

14. Paramus, N.J.-based Bergen New Bridge Medical Center opened its newly renovated ASC.

15. Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International and San Francisco-based Dignity Health are opening a joint-venture ASC in Citrus Heights, Calif.

16. Atrium Health opened a $150 million hospital campus with an ASC, its largest in nearly 40 years, in Stallings, N.C.

17. Montrose (Colo.) Regional Health is building a four-story outpatient care complex.

18. University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center is converting a former Sears building within a mall to an orthopedic healthcare campus with an ASC.

19. Arkansas Heart Hospital is building a cardiology ASC and clinic in Texarkana, Texas.

20. An 18-story complex with a surgery center was proposed in Jersey City, N.J.

21. Piedmont Physicians Medical Oncology Newton opened the Knox Surgical Center at the Piedmont Newton Hospital in Covington, Ga.

22. AdventHealth is opening a $30 million building with an ASC at its health park in Lake Mary, Fla.

23. Cincinnati-based Mercy Health is opening a general surgery ASC in Draffenville, Ky.

24. Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System is opening an outpatient medical center in Chelsea, Mich.