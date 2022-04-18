ASCs in the Midwest: 15 stats

- Small
Here are 15 key stats on ASCs in the Midwest, according to VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" for 2022.
VMG used U.S. Census regions to determine the states included in the Midwest. .
1. Median earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for Midwestern ASCs: $1.7 million
2. Median total hours per case in the Midwest: 13.7
3. Median total operating costs for ASCs in the Midwest: $6.8 millon
4. Median net operating revenue for ASCs in the Midwest: $8.7 million
5. Median annual ASC payments for management fees in the Midwest: $413,000
6. Median annual ASC payments for drugs and medical supplies in the Midwest: $2.4 million
7. Median ASC payments for employee salaries and wages in the Midwest: $1.7 million
8. Median number of full-time equivalent administrative staff at ASCs in the Midwest: 7
9. Median hourly wages of full-time equivalent staff at ASCs in the Midwest: $29.77
10. Median number of full-time equivalent staff at ASCs in the Midwest: 31
11. Median number of full-time equivalent nurses at ASCs in the Midwest: 15
12. Average daily surgical cases for ASCs in the Midwest: 17
13. Median surgical cases per OR in the Midwest:
- Yearly: 1,203
- Daily: 4.8
14. Median nonsurgical cases per procedure room in the Midwest:
- Yearly: 1,106
- Daily: 4.4
15. Payer mix as a percentage of collections in the Midwest:
- Medicare: 18%
- Medicaid: 2%
- Commercial: 59%
- Workers' compensation: 7%
- Self-pay: 4%
- Other: 9%