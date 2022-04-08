ASC payer mix as a percentage of collections: 2022

Listen
ASCs in the South receive the highest percentage of their collections from commercial payers, followed by surgery centers in the Midwest, according to VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" for 2022.
Here is a breakdown of the payer mix as a percentage of collections for ASCs across the country:
|
Median Payer Mix
|
Medicare (%)
|
Medicaid (%)
|
Commercial (%)
|
Worker's Compensation (%)
|
Self Pay (%)
|
Other (%)
|
All ASCs
|
21
|
4
|
58
|
6
|
3
|
8
|
Atlantic
|
33
|
3
|
48
|
6
|
4
|
8
|
Midwest
|
18
|
2
|
59
|
7
|
4
|
9
|
Mountain
|
18
|
4
|
58
|
6
|
2
|
7
|
Northeast
|
17
|
5
|
56
|
12
|
6
|
12
|
Pacific
|
20
|
4
|
57
|
5
|
2
|
6
|
South
|
20
|
7
|
64
|
6
|
3
|
7