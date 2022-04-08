Channel Sponsor - Coding/Billing/Collections

ASC payer mix as a percentage of collections: 2022

ASCs in the South receive the highest percentage of their collections from commercial payers, followed by surgery centers in the Midwest, according to VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" for 2022.

Here is a breakdown of the payer mix as a percentage of collections for ASCs across the country:

Median Payer Mix

Medicare (%)

Medicaid (%)

Commercial (%)

Worker's Compensation (%)

Self Pay (%)

Other (%)

All ASCs

21

4

58

6

3

8

Atlantic

33

3

48

6

4

8

Midwest

18

2

59

7

4

9

Mountain

18

4

58

6

2

7

Northeast

17

5

56

12

6

12

Pacific

20

4

57

5

2

6

South

20

7

64

6

3

7

