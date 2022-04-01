Average daily surgical cases for ASCs by region

Listen
ASCs in the U.S. perform an average of 18 surgical cases per day, according to VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" for 2022. There are notable differences between regions, however.
Surgery centers in the South perform 20.1 cases per day on average, more than in any other region, while those in the Northeast perform the fewest.
|
Region
|
Cases per Day
|
U.S.
|
18.0
|
Atlantic
|
19.1
|
Midwest
|
17.0
|
Mountain
|
17.7
|
Northeast
|
14.7
|
Pacific
|
17.0
|
South
|
20.1