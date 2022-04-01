Average daily surgical cases for ASCs by region

Marcus Robertson -   Print  |

Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large
Save to MyBeckers

ASCs in the U.S. perform an average of 18 surgical cases per day, according to VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" for 2022. There are notable differences between regions, however.

Surgery centers in the South perform 20.1 cases per day on average, more than in any other region, while those in the Northeast perform the fewest.

Region

Cases per Day

U.S.

18.0

Atlantic

19.1

Midwest

17.0

Mountain

17.7

Northeast

14.7

Pacific

17.0

South

20.1

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast