Nation's busiest ASC operating rooms are in the Atlantic region

Nationwide, a median of 1,152 surgical cases are performed yearly in each ASC operating room, according to VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" for 2022.

Those in the Atlantic region — from Florida to Delaware and West Virginia — perform more surgical cases than ASC operating rooms in any other region. The least busy ASC operating rooms are in the South.

The picture looks different for ASC nonsurgical cases, however. The South holds the busiest rooms for nonsurgical cases, though there was insufficient data to include the Northeast region in this category.

Median surgical cases per OR:

U.S. Atlantic Midwest Mountain Northeast Pacific South Yearly 1,152 1,371 1,203 1,133 1,199 1,138 1,095 Daily 4.6 5.5 4.8 4.5 4.8 4.6 4.4

Median nonsurgical cases per procedure room: