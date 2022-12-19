Here are 11 cardiology updates Becker's has reported on since Dec. 7:

1. Gramercy Surgery Center and Sorin Medical, both in New York City, teamed up to launch the Gramercy Vascular Program to connect patients who need vascular care with physicians at Sorin Medical.

2. Treatment offered by Pittsburgh-based UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute is now available at the Medical Arts Center at UPMC Western Maryland in Cumberland.

3. Cincinnati-based TriHealth affiliated with Cleveland Clinic's Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute to elevate cardiovascular care in the Cincinnati region.

4. NYC Health + Hospitals and New York City-based South Brooklyn Health received $1 million in cardiology funding from the state of New York.

5. Hackensack (N.J.) Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center started enrolling patients in two cardiovascular clinical trials. The center is also using a new surgical system to improve patient accuracy.

6. Sunnyside, Wash.-based Astria Health will no longer offer certain cardiology services, including invasive and interventional cardiology, due to staffing issues and rising labor costs.

7. Richard Zelman, MD, an interventional cardiologist at Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis, Mass., filed a lawsuit against the health system and its CEO, Michael Lauf, alleging he was fired after whistleblowing on unethical practices at the hospital.

8. Interventional cardiology will join the National Resident Matching Program in 2025.

9. Jupiter (Fla.) Medical Center added three cardiologists — Craig Vogel, DO, Rahul Aggarwal, MD, and James Michael Gardner, DO — to its team.

10. The Houston-based Texas Heart Medical Group changed its name to the Texas Heart Institute Center for Cardiovascular Care and moved to a newly renovated location.

11. Southwest Cardiovascular Associates joined Cardiovascular Associates of America, a physician-led, national network. This partnership marks CVAUSA's first offerings in Arizona with locations in Mesa, Prescott and Yuma.