Interventional cardiology to join National Resident Matching Program

Interventional cardiology will join the National Resident Matching Program in 2025, according to a Dec. 9 report from Medscape.

So far, 136 out of 177 accredited interventional cardiology training programs in the U.S. have committed to joining the resident match. The threshold requirement is 75 percent.

Previously, interventional cardiology was the only cardiovascular specialty that did not place residents using the match program.

The Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions led the effort to add the specialty to the matching program.

"Our profession is evolving, and the overall landscape of healthcare is changing," Douglas Drachman, MD, co-chair of the interventional cardiology matching task force, told Medscape. "Interventional cardiology joining the Match will allow us to recruit top talent who have received appropriate training and are also committed to elevating the profession."