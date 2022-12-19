Gramercy Surgery Center, Sorin Medical to launch vascular program

Gramercy Surgery Center and Sorin Medical, both in New York City, have teamed up to launch the Gramercy Vascular Program to connect patients who need vascular care with physicians at Sorin Medical.

The program aims to simplify the scheduling process by using an 800 phone line at any of Sorin Medical locations, according to a Dec. 19 news release from the ASC.

Gramercy Surgery Center was ranked the No. 1 and No. 2 ASC in New York by Newsweek.

Sorin Medical specializes in cardiovascular healthcare, and its Center of Excellence focuses on performing cardiac and vascular procedures in outpatient settings.