Florida medical center welcomes 3 new cardiologists, prepares for expansion

Jupiter (Fla.) Medical Center has added three new cardiologists — Craig Vogel, DO; Rahul Aggarwal, MD; and James Michael Gardner, DO — to its team, according to a Dec. 5 report from South Florida Hospital News.

The medical center is also planning a surgical expansion, with a new surgical institute set to open in 2023 and a new patient tower set to open in 2024.

Dr. Vogel is trained in cardiovascular medicine and joins the practice after two decades in private practice.

Dr. Aggarwal studied clinical cardiology and interventional cardiology at the University of Florida College of Medicine-Gainesville. He has specialities in cardiovascular disease and nuclear cardiology, according to the report.

Dr. Gardner is an internal medicine, cardiology and nuclear cardiology general invasive cardiology specialist.

"Doctors Vogel, Aggarwal and Gardner bring exceptional credentials to Jupiter Medical Center’s physician group, and we are honored to have such well-known, well-respected and trusted experts of their caliber choose to align with us," Amit Rastogi, MD, president and CEO of Jupiter Medical Center, told South Florida. "Their expertise in the field of cardiology will amplify Jupiter Medical Center as a regional and national provider of choice, as we expand to meet the needs of the community we serve."