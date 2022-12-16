UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute care available in expanded cardiology space

Treatment offered by UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute is now available at the Medical Arts Center at UPMC Western Maryland in Cumberland.

The location will offer cardiovascular and cardiothoracic care, surgery, interventional cardiology, structural cardiology, noninvasive cardiology and electrophysiology, according to a Dec. 15 news release.

The expanded location was funded, in part, by a grant from the state of Maryland. The new Maryland location will also offer a new, minimally invasive procedure, The Watchman, for people with atrial fibrillation.