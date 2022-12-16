Cleveland Clinic Heart institute partners with healthcare delivery system

Cincinnati-based TriHealth has affiliated with Cleveland Clinic's Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute to elevate cardiovascular care in the Cincinnati region.

Cleveland Clinic will work with TriHealth's clinicians and research teams at three of its locations to share best practices for patient care, giving patients access to Cleveland Clinic's physicians and providing TriHealth with the latest technologies and innovations.

TriHealth is Cleveland Clinic's only partnership in southern Ohio. TriHealth will remain an independent practice, and Cleveland Clinic physicians will not directly treat its patients.

Cleveland Clinic heart's affiliation program launched in 2003, and it has 16 affiliate hospitals across the country, including TriHealth.

"By affiliating with Cleveland Clinic’s Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute, which has achieved U.S. News & World Report’s No. 1 ranking for cardiology and heart surgery for the past 28 consecutive years, we are taking another vital step toward providing patients the right care in the right place at the right time," Mark Clement, TriHealth's president and CEO, said in a Dec. 15 press release.