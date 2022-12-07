Physician-led cardiology management org gains 3 Arizona practices

Southwest Cardiovascular Associates has joined Cardiovascular Associates of America (CVAUSA), a physician-led, national network. This partnership marks CVAUSA's first offerings in Arizona with locations in Mesa, Prescott and Yuma.

CVAUSA is a comprehensive cardiology practice management company that provides support to cardiologists by sharing best practices and an executive management foundation.

Meanwhile, Southwest Cardiovascular Associates is a leading cardiovascular medical clinic in the state, employing 10 physicians and practice providers and utilizing an endovascular facility. The group is also active in clinical trials on cardiovascular care.

The partnership with CVAUSA will allow Southwest Cardiovascular Associates to expand its practice in Arizona by building new ASCs and bringing new technology and treatments to its patients, according to Charles Jost, MD, the founder of Southwest Cardiovascular Associates.