Hackensack enrolling patients in 2 cardiology trials, using new surgery system

Hackensack (N.J.) Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center has started enrolling patients in two cardiovascular clinical trials. The center is also using a new surgical system to improve patient accuracy.

The trial program will be led by interventional cardiologist Ryan Kaple, MD, who joined the Hackensack team in May, according to a Dec. 15 news release from the health system.

The center now uses the SafeCross septal puncture and access system, which allows access to the left chamber of the heart more safely and accurately, the release said.

The first clinical study aims to determine the effectiveness of a minimally invasive device that treats functional tricuspid regurgitation. Hackensack is one of only four medical centers in the U.S. participating in the trial.

The second clinical study will evaluate the effectiveness of an AccuCinch Ventricular Restoration System in patients experiencing heart failure, the release said.