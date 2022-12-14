Washington hospital to discontinue cardiology services due to staffing, supply costs

Sunnyside, Wash.-based Astria Health will no longer offer certain cardiology services, including invasive and interventional cardiology, due to staffing issues and rising labor costs, according to a Dec. 13 report from NBC Right Now.

Astria Health launched its cardiology line in 2014, and has served hundreds of patients in the region. It is Eastern Washington's largest nonprofit health system, according to the report.

Astria was also named one of the best hospitals for heart care in 2022 and 2023 by the American College of Cardiologists.

"Closing a service line is always a last resort, but part of being a good financial steward of our organization is to be responsible to our staff and the communities that depend on us," Brian Gibbons, Astria Health CEO, told NBC.