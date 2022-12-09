Texas Heart Medical Group rebrands, relocates

The Houston-based Texas Heart Medical Group has changed its name to the Texas Heart Institute Center for Cardiovascular Care and moved to a newly renovated location.

The institute has been serving patients in Texas for over six decades. Its new office space on the 26th floor of a Houston skyscraper will double the clinic's size.

The name change signals a move toward a focus in preventive cardiology. The new space, under its new name, opened for patients Dec. 7.

"The opening of The Texas Heart Institute Center for Cardiovascular Care brings together a level of expertise that attracts local, regional and international patients," Eduardo Hernandez, MD, president of the institute, said in a Dec. 7 press release. "In our enhanced, state-of-the-art space, we'll continue to enroll patients in leading clinical research studies, as well as serve as a vital teaching location for our trainees and a resource for other cardiologists and cardiac surgeons seeking expert opinions for their most challenging cases."