New York City health system gets $1M in funding for cardiology improvements

NYC Health + Hospitals and New York City-based South Brooklyn Health received $1 million in cardiology funding from the state of New York.

The funding, presented by state Assemblymember William Colton, will be used to replace six echocardiogram machines in the Coney Island Hospital, which is now a certified New York City percutaneous coronary intervention center.

"I am happy to provide this $1 million grant to South Brooklyn Health as it continues its long tradition of meeting the critical health needs of the Southern Brooklyn community," Mr. Colton said in a Dec. 14 press release. "The replacing of these lifesaving units will not only save lives of patients needing cardiac care but also will diagnose and manage the large segment of our community with cardiovascular disease issues and help South Brooklyn Health expand its high quality of care to our community’s health needs."